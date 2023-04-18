Sign up
Photo 3431
Enjoying the spring grass
I took my bridge camera with me to work and on the way home got a couple of photos of animals. I am trying to get back into using my camera instead of my smartphone.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3907
photos
194
followers
96
following
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Tags
horse
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
April 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Got some nice details on the hourse
April 19th, 2023
