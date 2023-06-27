Sign up
Previous
Photo 3502
Stack Bricks
They took down the big stack a month or so ago and these are some of the bricks.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Tags
bricks
Dawn
ace
That’s some pile are they going to be sold
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
I hope they can be repurposed! Nice capture.
June 28th, 2023
