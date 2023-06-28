Previous
Another Vertical Landscape by joansmor
Photo 3503

Another Vertical Landscape

Vertical Landscapes are our theme for this month until the next camera club meeting.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Mags ace
Beautiful! The water is like a pain of glass.
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice shot, the clouds look amazing.
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
June 29th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing sky scape!
June 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely edit Joan!
June 29th, 2023  
