Previous
Photo 3503
Another Vertical Landscape
Vertical Landscapes are our theme for this month until the next camera club meeting.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3982
photos
191
followers
104
following
959% complete
View this month »
3496
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
25th June 2023 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vertical
,
landscape
Mags
ace
Beautiful! The water is like a pain of glass.
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice shot, the clouds look amazing.
June 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
June 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky scape!
June 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely edit Joan!
June 29th, 2023
