Glossy Ibis by joansmor
Glossy Ibis

We have Glossy Ibis's in Maine but I have never seen on in a horse pasture so far from the ocean. I took this on my way to work the other day.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Joan Robillard

Islandgirl ace
Nice bird!
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
An elegant dark bird.
June 30th, 2023  
