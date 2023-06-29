Sign up
Previous
Photo 3504
Glossy Ibis
We have Glossy Ibis's in Maine but I have never seen on in a horse pasture so far from the ocean. I took this on my way to work the other day.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3983
photos
191
followers
104
following
960% complete
View this month »
3497
3498
3499
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th June 2023 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ibis
,
glossy
Islandgirl
ace
Nice bird!
June 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An elegant dark bird.
June 30th, 2023
