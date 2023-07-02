Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
Meet Binx
Binx is the youngest cat of the six that live at my nieces. Binx is one of her daughter's two cats.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3986
photos
193
followers
105
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
Views
19
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st July 2023 12:17pm
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
July 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely black cat!
July 3rd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What wonderful eyes!
July 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I see he's enjoying some sunshine- and possibly stalking your feeders!
July 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
He might be difficult to photograph being totally black!
July 3rd, 2023
