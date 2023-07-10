Sign up
Photo 3515
Me and Two
I took this picture last week and used it to change my Facebook portrait. I don't like my smile it is too fake but others like it.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
7
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3994
photos
193
followers
104
following
963% complete
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet shot
July 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Doesn't look fake to me. You two are cute!
July 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
You're being too harsh on yourself Joan!
July 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely shot of the two of you.
July 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a sweet portrait. You have a wonderful smile!
July 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
July 10th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Such a great portrait...You both have great smiles :)!
July 11th, 2023
