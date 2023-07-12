Sign up
Photo 3517
Sited on the road home
I thought I had missed the baby turkey's this year until yesterday.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
7
6
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3996
photos
193
followers
104
following
963% complete
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th July 2023 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
turkey
Islandgirl
ace
Very cute!
July 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! What a wonderful capture!
July 12th, 2023
Barb
ace
Nice "family" photo!
July 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - well spotted! Joan. fav
July 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait of this family!
July 12th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Awwww so sweet. Have you had any of the unbelievable rain the northeast has been dealing with?
July 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture.
July 12th, 2023
