Sited on the road home by joansmor
Photo 3517

Sited on the road home

I thought I had missed the baby turkey's this year until yesterday.
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Islandgirl ace
Very cute!
July 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! What a wonderful capture!
July 12th, 2023  
Barb ace
Nice "family" photo!
July 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - well spotted! Joan. fav
July 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait of this family!
July 12th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Awwww so sweet. Have you had any of the unbelievable rain the northeast has been dealing with?
July 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture.
July 12th, 2023  
