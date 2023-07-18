Previous
Smokey skies have reached us by joansmor
Smokey skies have reached us

Took this on my drive into work today.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Larry Steager ace
Be careful, we have had air warning for several days now.
July 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
It's been bad here too! Stay inside if you can.
July 18th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear , it does not look good!
July 18th, 2023  
