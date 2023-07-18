Sign up
Previous
Photo 3523
Smokey skies have reached us
Took this on my drive into work today.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4002
photos
192
followers
104
following
965% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th July 2023 6:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Larry Steager
ace
Be careful, we have had air warning for several days now.
July 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
It's been bad here too! Stay inside if you can.
July 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear , it does not look good!
July 18th, 2023
