Photo 3525
Another misty morning
Most morning seem to start in mist or fog or smoke. But more sun than clouds today.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful B&W with a soft reflection
July 20th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely misty reflections
July 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image with great reflections.
July 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful b&w.
July 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely! The reflections are so nice.
July 21st, 2023
