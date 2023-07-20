Previous
Another misty morning by joansmor
Photo 3525

Another misty morning

Most morning seem to start in mist or fog or smoke. But more sun than clouds today.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
What a beautiful B&W with a soft reflection
July 20th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely misty reflections
July 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image with great reflections.
July 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful b&w.
July 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely! The reflections are so nice.
July 21st, 2023  
