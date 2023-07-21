Previous
The view by joansmor
Photo 3526

The view

I went for a photo ride and somehow things fell in place to make this scene pop the way I see it rather that fall flat as it has in the past.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic love it👍😊
July 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
You have made that house stand out over the huge forested plain!
July 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wonderful composition, the house really does pop
July 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
They must have a fabulous view from up there.
July 22nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow what a view!
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Great view and such a lovely setting for that home.
July 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful hot. Fav
July 22nd, 2023  
