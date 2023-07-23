Previous
This is the ramp from the cellar to the driveway. by joansmor
This is the ramp from the cellar to the driveway.

This is the shot ramp that replaces the step to go out to the driveway. Here is a link to a picture of the stairs I have trouble climbing especially with groceries. https://365project.org/joansmor/my-world/2015-12-01
Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
You are well equipped to help you moving through your house.
July 23rd, 2023  
