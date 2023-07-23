Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3528
This is the ramp from the cellar to the driveway.
This is the shot ramp that replaces the step to go out to the driveway. Here is a link to a picture of the stairs I have trouble climbing especially with groceries.
https://365project.org/joansmor/my-world/2015-12-01
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4007
photos
192
followers
104
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ramp
Corinne C
ace
You are well equipped to help you moving through your house.
July 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close