Evening star (well actually the moon)

I met some old work friends for supper at a restaurant last night. I wanted to be sure I left before it got dark. Yes, I am now one of those "old people" who doesn't like driving in the dark. So, I went when the sky was turning color and the moon was in the sky. I took this route home just so I could pass these red buildings (it is a horse farm) and get a picture of the buildings, they sky and the moon.