Previous
Photo 3587
Another Skimmer shot
I made this page with another shot of the guy riding the skimmer. I used supplies from Anna Aspnes Designs at Oscraps. I am excited because a week from today is my last day of work.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4066
photos
193
followers
110
following
982% complete
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
skimmer
,
scrappage
Mags
ace
Congratulations, Joan! I hope you enjoy retirement.
September 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
That's wonderful, happy retirement!
Fabulous edit!
September 21st, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and editing. Happy retirement.
September 21st, 2023
Fabulous edit!