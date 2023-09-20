Previous
Another Skimmer shot by joansmor
Another Skimmer shot

I made this page with another shot of the guy riding the skimmer. I used supplies from Anna Aspnes Designs at Oscraps. I am excited because a week from today is my last day of work.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Congratulations, Joan! I hope you enjoy retirement.
September 21st, 2023  
That's wonderful, happy retirement!
Fabulous edit!
September 21st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and editing. Happy retirement.
September 21st, 2023  
