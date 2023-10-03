Previous
The white horse by joansmor
Photo 3600

The white horse

I may bore you with my pictures of both the day at the fair and then at the harness racing. Hope you don't mind.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
986% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Love this is monochrome
October 3rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice
October 3rd, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
The horse is interested.
October 4th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Never boring
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise