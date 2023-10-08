Sign up
Previous
Photo 3605
A tiny touch of color
Usually by now the trees are in bright colors but so far this year all we have is touches here and there. So disappointing. But the sky was great.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
6
3
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
autumn
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's so interesting that you have less colors than we do- maybe it has to do with rainfall or temperatures. I think we're going to have a very pretty fall- and over the next two weeks most of the color will come in. Even without the expected color though- this is a nice shot.
October 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture. Maybe the Fall colors will arrive later...
October 9th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
It is very beautiful Joan.
October 9th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful view!
October 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful place
October 9th, 2023
