Previous
A tiny touch of color by joansmor
Photo 3605

A tiny touch of color

Usually by now the trees are in bright colors but so far this year all we have is touches here and there. So disappointing. But the sky was great.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's so interesting that you have less colors than we do- maybe it has to do with rainfall or temperatures. I think we're going to have a very pretty fall- and over the next two weeks most of the color will come in. Even without the expected color though- this is a nice shot.
October 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture. Maybe the Fall colors will arrive later...
October 9th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
It is very beautiful Joan.
October 9th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful view!
October 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful place
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise