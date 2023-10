Supper

I have said before I have a semi blocked bowel do to radiation treatments back in 2016/. The radiation did its job but left a little memory of it. So, I cannot eat fruits and veggies unless pureed. I have been eating a lot of Baby food veggies. I so miss a slice of tomato on a sandwich. So, I found a recipe for sweet and savory tomato jam. It is delish. Tonight, I simply tried it on the homemade bread I made a couple of days ago. And had a couple of soft-boiled eggs. It was so delish.