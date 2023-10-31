Previous
Happy Halloween by joansmor
Photo 3628

Happy Halloween

I found this giant pumpkin when out for a ride. So thought I would end October with this picture. I won't have any trick or treaters because I don't have lights on outside. I never get many so not worth it and I don't need to eat the leftover candy.
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

