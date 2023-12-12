Previous
Like this country church by joansmor
Photo 3669

Like this country church

This was on the same road as yesterday's photo. You can see it was a beautiful clear sky day.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1005% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
December 12th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊👍
December 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a beautiful little church and capture!
December 12th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What an attractive church
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful little chuch - so well cared for and pristine condition !
December 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
A very quaint church and definitely a JOY
December 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful church with a nice decoration.
December 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise