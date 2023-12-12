Sign up
Previous
Photo 3669
Like this country church
This was on the same road as yesterday's photo. You can see it was a beautiful clear sky day.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Tags
church
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely capture!
December 12th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊👍
December 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
What a beautiful little church and capture!
December 12th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
What an attractive church
December 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful little chuch - so well cared for and pristine condition !
December 12th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
A very quaint church and definitely a JOY
December 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful church with a nice decoration.
December 12th, 2023
