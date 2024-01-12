Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3700
Winter surfing
Took this picture at Long Sands Beach today. I took a friend for a root canal in York Beach so I rushed over to the beach to take photos. There were several people surfing or paddle boarding today.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4182
photos
199
followers
118
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th January 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
surfing
Mags
ace
Super b&w capture!
January 12th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice action shot
January 12th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great capture, love it in b&w.
January 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close