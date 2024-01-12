Previous
Winter surfing by joansmor
Winter surfing

Took this picture at Long Sands Beach today. I took a friend for a root canal in York Beach so I rushed over to the beach to take photos. There were several people surfing or paddle boarding today.
12th January 2024

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
13% complete

Mags ace
Super b&w capture!
January 12th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice action shot
January 12th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture, love it in b&w.
January 13th, 2024  
