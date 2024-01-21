Previous
Gazebo in snow by joansmor
Photo 3709

Gazebo in snow

Took a little ride today over to Milton Mills to get a couple of snow pictures. As you can see there isn't a lot of snow. Another storm coming Wednesday and then two more only they are going to be rain.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...


Mags ace
Oh nice! Would be a sweet place for a hot cuppa!
January 21st, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
January 21st, 2024  
