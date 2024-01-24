Previous
Cape Porpoise by joansmor
Cape Porpoise

I go by this when I go out to the harbor to try to get pictures of Goat Island light. But traffic can make it hard to get a picture in the warmer weather but it was perfect for getting it yesterday.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view with that stunning pop of colourful building amongst all the other mundane coloured buildings ..
