Fort Williams by joansmor
Fort Williams

This picture was taken when I still could climb over the rocks to get the best pictures.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice processing. The landscape looks somewhat "other-worldly."
February 18th, 2024  
John ace
How interesting!
February 18th, 2024  
