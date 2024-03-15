View from Sohier Park

Posting late due to problems with the internet so this posting comes with a warning. I lost my internet and since it is a new company I hadn't gotten around to getting the service number. Well long story short I eventually got a friend to get the number for me off the internet. What happened then is the number I called wanted me to give them a credit card number for my current bill with the internet company. Well the red lights were going off for many reasons plus my reluctance to give out my credit card number over the phone. So I told them I would call back and when my niece got out of work she gave me the number off their bill. It was a different number. I called and they took the information and then tried to fix the internet problem. Well, eventually I realized it was my router which I unplugged and then started again. Voila internet after hours. My warning is if you get a number off the internet check that IP address first. My girlfriend went back after I told her about it and the number was gone. This was for Xfinity and if they tell you there is a problem with the auto-pay hang up.