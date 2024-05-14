Previous
The flowering Japanese crap apple tree is in bloom by joansmor
Photo 3823

The flowering Japanese crap apple tree is in bloom

I love this tree but some years it blooms one day and then rain or wind comes along and all the blossoms are on the ground. So I grab a picture right away.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1047% complete

Corinne C
Beautiful pink blooms
May 14th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Such a pretty tree.
May 14th, 2024  
Elisa Smith
Beautiful tree.
May 14th, 2024  
Betsey
It's gorgeous, though!
May 14th, 2024  
Islandgirl
They are beautiful!
May 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
How Beautiful !
May 14th, 2024  
Babs
What a stunning tree.
May 15th, 2024  
Casablanca
Gorgeous 🌸
May 15th, 2024  
