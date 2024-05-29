Previous
The love of my life by joansmor
He was 30 years my senior but he was the love of my life. Today we would have been 108. He taught me what love was and he made me laugh. You should all be so lucky to have such a mate.

Oh for those who asked I am going on vacation tomorrow to visit one of my 365 besties. @olivetreeann She lives in PA.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Mags ace
You have been very blessed! That's cute shot and enjoy yourself!
May 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
A terrifically fun photo of your special mate. I hope you have a great time with Ann.
May 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fun shot and great memories
May 29th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such happy memories Joan...
Enjoy your time away with your friend!
May 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fun image and a wonderful memory of your soul mate. Have a great time in PA.
May 29th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful to have had such a mate. Hope you and Ann have a great time
May 29th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
A salute to you and your mate. I know you will have a grand time with Ann. Can’t wait for your photos.
May 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such happy memories Joan! Enjoy your time away !
May 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely memories!
May 30th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I know I would have enjoyed meeting him! Fun shot.
May 30th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great photo, he looks like he was a hoot. We are lucky when they are our best friends as well. Enjoy your trip.
May 30th, 2024  
