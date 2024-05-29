Sign up
Previous
Photo 3838
The love of my life
He was 30 years my senior but he was the love of my life. Today we would have been 108. He taught me what love was and he made me laugh. You should all be so lucky to have such a mate.
Oh for those who asked I am going on vacation tomorrow to visit one of my 365 besties.
@olivetreeann
She lives in PA.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
11
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4322
photos
198
followers
111
following
1051% complete
View this month
Views
25
Comments
11
11
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
20th September 2005 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
love
Mags
ace
You have been very blessed! That's cute shot and enjoy yourself!
May 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
A terrifically fun photo of your special mate. I hope you have a great time with Ann.
May 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fun shot and great memories
May 29th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such happy memories Joan...
Enjoy your time away with your friend!
May 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fun image and a wonderful memory of your soul mate. Have a great time in PA.
May 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful to have had such a mate. Hope you and Ann have a great time
May 29th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
A salute to you and your mate. I know you will have a grand time with Ann. Can’t wait for your photos.
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such happy memories Joan! Enjoy your time away !
May 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely memories!
May 30th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I know I would have enjoyed meeting him! Fun shot.
May 30th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great photo, he looks like he was a hoot. We are lucky when they are our best friends as well. Enjoy your trip.
May 30th, 2024
Enjoy your time away with your friend!