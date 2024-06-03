Sign up
Photo 3843
Day 5 - The purple martins
Ann took us out in the morning and later we went on our own and found some stores to buy gifts for our furbaby sitters. These houses were very active with parents busy feeding babies.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
13
NIKON D7500
3rd June 2024 10:03am
Babs
ace
What an interesting find
June 7th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Something I have never seen before. Just like an apartment block for birds.
June 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
wow - not like anything I have seen before
June 7th, 2024
