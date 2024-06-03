Previous
Day 5 - The purple martins by joansmor
Photo 3843

Day 5 - The purple martins

Ann took us out in the morning and later we went on our own and found some stores to buy gifts for our furbaby sitters. These houses were very active with parents busy feeding babies.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Joan Robillard

Babs ace
What an interesting find
June 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Something I have never seen before. Just like an apartment block for birds.
June 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
wow - not like anything I have seen before
June 7th, 2024  
