I wanted to visit Steamtown for two reasons. One because I have seen some great train pictures on 365 and two because my husband loved trains. I though of him a lot that day.
Barb ace
This is marvelous b&w shot, Joan. And of course it would bring back (probably poignant) memories.
June 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Graeat train shot!
June 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
June 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot- this train was perfect for black and white! I'm glad it was a high point of your trip.
June 9th, 2024  
