Previous
Photo 3846
Steamtown
I wanted to visit Steamtown for two reasons. One because I have seen some great train pictures on 365 and two because my husband loved trains. I though of him a lot that day.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
4
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4331
photos
194
followers
112
following
1053% complete
3839
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3840
255
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2024 11:20am
rain
Barb
ace
This is marvelous b&w shot, Joan. And of course it would bring back (probably poignant) memories.
June 9th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Graeat train shot!
June 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
June 9th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great shot- this train was perfect for black and white! I'm glad it was a high point of your trip.
June 9th, 2024
