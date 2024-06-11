Previous
Parking lot guard by joansmor
Parking lot guard

I was sitting in the car waiting for the others when I spotted this little one The was a little place he could tuck under the fence
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Aww! So sweet!
June 11th, 2024  
Well spotted and captured.
June 11th, 2024  
