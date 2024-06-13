Previous
Tucan by joansmor
Tucan

I felt sorry for this guy living in this small glass cage. He was a beauty though.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

Mags
What a beautiful capture! Where's the Fruit Loops, Sam?
June 13th, 2024  
Corinne C
Fabulous portrait!
He seems please to pose
June 13th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
He is wonderful looking.
June 14th, 2024  
Annie D
very elegant - a small cage does seem inappropriate for a bird this size
June 14th, 2024  
