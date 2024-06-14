Previous
Spotted while out for a ride by joansmor
Photo 3854

Spotted while out for a ride

I haven't seen this truck before. Thinking it is new. It is not a new truck but new to the roadsides I drive.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That's a beauty!
June 14th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice!
June 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love it!
June 14th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely classic design.
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise