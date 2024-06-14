Sign up
Previous
Photo 3854
Spotted while out for a ride
I haven't seen this truck before. Thinking it is new. It is not a new truck but new to the roadsides I drive.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
4
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Tags
car
,
old
Suzanne
ace
That's a beauty!
June 14th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice!
June 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love it!
June 14th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely classic design.
June 14th, 2024
