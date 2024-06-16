Previous
New Toy by joansmor
Photo 3856

New Toy

Taking my laptop on overnight trips proved to be a problem. So I bought a new Samsung tablet with a drawing pen. It was fun to draw this tulip. I get lost when I start playing with it.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

Corinne C ace
Sounds like fun!
A nice pic!
June 16th, 2024  
