Photo 3856
New Toy
Taking my laptop on overnight trips proved to be a problem. So I bought a new Samsung tablet with a drawing pen. It was fun to draw this tulip. I get lost when I start playing with it.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
drawing
Corinne C
ace
Sounds like fun!
A nice pic!
June 16th, 2024
A nice pic!