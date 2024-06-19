Previous
Somebody is lifting their home up by joansmor
Somebody is lifting their home up

The ocean is coming over the seawall when we have serious storms. So some places are lifting their houses up to try to deal with the problem. I will go back later to see how they leave this house.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Corinne C ace
I assume nobody lives in this house. Impressive!
June 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! That's got to be a big job - disconnecting power and plumbing. Hopefully they'll raise it with a permanent structure for a solution.
June 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Really Joan how extraordinary. How do they get in… big steps I guess. Interesting.
June 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my goodness! Quite a feat of engineering.
June 19th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Fascinating
June 19th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
That's crazy!!!
June 19th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Bizarre!
June 19th, 2024  
George ace
That looks precarious.
June 19th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great find and capture...Back in the day, the father of a guy I dated owned a business that moved homes locally and to other states.
June 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Looks like it's on a load of pallets!! Ready for a few forklift trucks to take it away
June 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I wonder what kind of new foundation it will get- stone or cement blocks. Will look forward to the next installment of the story. good shot.
June 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow so interesting.
June 19th, 2024  
