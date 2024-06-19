Sign up
Previous
Photo 3859
Somebody is lifting their home up
The ocean is coming over the seawall when we have serious storms. So some places are lifting their houses up to try to deal with the problem. I will go back later to see how they leave this house.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
12
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4344
photos
193
followers
110
following
1057% complete
3852
3853
3854
3855
3856
3857
3858
3859
Tags
cottage
Corinne C
ace
I assume nobody lives in this house. Impressive!
June 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! That's got to be a big job - disconnecting power and plumbing. Hopefully they'll raise it with a permanent structure for a solution.
June 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Really Joan how extraordinary. How do they get in… big steps I guess. Interesting.
June 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my goodness! Quite a feat of engineering.
June 19th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Fascinating
June 19th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
That's crazy!!!
June 19th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Bizarre!
June 19th, 2024
George
ace
That looks precarious.
June 19th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture...Back in the day, the father of a guy I dated owned a business that moved homes locally and to other states.
June 19th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Looks like it's on a load of pallets!! Ready for a few forklift trucks to take it away
June 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I wonder what kind of new foundation it will get- stone or cement blocks. Will look forward to the next installment of the story. good shot.
June 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow so interesting.
June 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
