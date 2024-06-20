Previous
Little rose by joansmor
I went for a ride this morning at stopped in at a little pull-out place on the Blueberry plains. Caught this little flower which I think is a searose.
Joan Robillard

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty.
June 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a sweet little flower.
June 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo pretty…
June 20th, 2024  
Barb ace
Prettily-filled frame, Joan!
June 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty amongst all the green leaves !
June 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful little blossom. I love the way it is framed by the greenery.
June 20th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty rose!
June 21st, 2024  
