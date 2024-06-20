Sign up
Photo 3860
Little rose
I went for a ride this morning at stopped in at a little pull-out place on the Blueberry plains. Caught this little flower which I think is a searose.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
rose
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty.
June 20th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a sweet little flower.
June 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty…
June 20th, 2024
Barb
ace
Prettily-filled frame, Joan!
June 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a little beauty amongst all the green leaves !
June 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful little blossom. I love the way it is framed by the greenery.
June 20th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty rose!
June 21st, 2024
