Photo 3875
Lively catch
Well, driving over the bridge at Estes Lake I saw this fisherman who seemed to have a catch so I stopped and got my catch. It was on "live" so I could select the best frame. This is the first time I have taken a picture of a fish being caught.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
6
4
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful capture. Well done!
July 6th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture. Perfect timing
July 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow great timing!
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great catch for both of you. Not so good for the fish though.
July 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good catch in more ways than one!
July 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic capture!
July 6th, 2024
