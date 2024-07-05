Previous
Lively catch by joansmor
Lively catch

Well, driving over the bridge at Estes Lake I saw this fisherman who seemed to have a catch so I stopped and got my catch. It was on "live" so I could select the best frame. This is the first time I have taken a picture of a fish being caught.
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture. Well done!
July 6th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture. Perfect timing
July 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow great timing!
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great catch for both of you. Not so good for the fish though.
July 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good catch in more ways than one!
July 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic capture!
July 6th, 2024  
