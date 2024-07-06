Previous
Another fisherman by joansmor
Another fisherman

I told him to face the lake so I didn't get his face. His father was fine with me taking the photo.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Maggiemae ace
Good to have that young one admiring that view!
July 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely photo… lots of activity on the other side
July 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I like ruckenfigur. It makes me feel like I’m viewing the lake.
July 7th, 2024  
