Previous
Photo 3876
Another fisherman
I told him to face the lake so I didn't get his face. His father was fine with me taking the photo.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Maggiemae
ace
Good to have that young one admiring that view!
July 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely photo… lots of activity on the other side
July 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I like ruckenfigur. It makes me feel like I’m viewing the lake.
July 7th, 2024
