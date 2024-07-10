Sign up
Previous
Photo 3880
Taking a break
It got into the 90's today. My GF is having a new roof put on their house. I went by to maybe a photo. I got there and they were taking a break. Can't blame them.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
break
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful restful scene!
July 10th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
I feel so sorry for people who work under those conditions. Thank for them too.
July 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Great place for a rest!
July 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
That does look relaxing in the shade.
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful tree offering a large shadow
July 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderfully captures… I like romance
July 11th, 2024
