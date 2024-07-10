Previous
Taking a break by joansmor
It got into the 90's today. My GF is having a new roof put on their house. I went by to maybe a photo. I got there and they were taking a break. Can't blame them.
Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11!
A wonderful restful scene!
July 10th, 2024  
I feel so sorry for people who work under those conditions. Thank for them too.
July 10th, 2024  
Great place for a rest!
July 10th, 2024  
That does look relaxing in the shade.
July 11th, 2024  
A wonderful tree offering a large shadow
July 11th, 2024  
Wonderfully captures… I like romance
July 11th, 2024  
