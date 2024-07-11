Sign up
Previous
Photo 3881
Another haying picture
I liked including the equipment.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
1
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4366
photos
193
followers
110
following
1063% complete
3874
3875
3876
3877
3878
3879
3880
3881
Tags
haying
Barb
ace
I love this, Joan! Very picturesque, and yes, including the farm equipment was an excellent choice!
July 11th, 2024
