Photo 3882
Hands helping the conversation
My friends Rachel and Denise are sisters. We went to lunch yesterday. I took this picture and you can see both sisters have their hands in motion. Can't remember what they were talking about.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sisters
Islandgirl
ace
Cute!
July 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great portrait and capture of lively conversation
July 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha I would be lost without my hands if I was trying to describe something.
July 12th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
July 12th, 2024
