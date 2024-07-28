Previous
My good friend Rachel by joansmor
Photo 3898

My good friend Rachel

We talk on the phone every day. A way of checking up on each other. We love to take rides together and discuss all kinds of things. And we are mostly politically compatible.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1067% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
A lovely portrait and you are very fortunate to have such a good friend.
July 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
Excellent photo of your good friend!
July 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Girlfriends are so very important! 🥰
Hello to Rachel.
July 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Friends like that are so valuable. Very nice portrait with the blueberries.
July 28th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Tell her I said "Hello!" Nice shot of the blueberry cache.
July 28th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 28th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Always good to have a friend! She looks wonderful.
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise