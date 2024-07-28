Sign up
Photo 3898
My good friend Rachel
We talk on the phone every day. A way of checking up on each other. We love to take rides together and discuss all kinds of things. And we are mostly politically compatible.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
7
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
rachel
Suzanne
ace
A lovely portrait and you are very fortunate to have such a good friend.
July 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
Excellent photo of your good friend!
July 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Girlfriends are so very important! 🥰
Hello to Rachel.
July 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Friends like that are so valuable. Very nice portrait with the blueberries.
July 28th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Tell her I said "Hello!" Nice shot of the blueberry cache.
July 28th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 28th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Always good to have a friend! She looks wonderful.
July 28th, 2024
