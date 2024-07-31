Previous
Lunch time view by joansmor
Photo 3901

Lunch time view

This was the view the other day when I went for a ride with my friend. A little hazy that day
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1068% complete

Mags ace
A lovely hazy day summertime capture. =)
August 1st, 2024  
