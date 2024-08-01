Sign up
Previous
Photo 3902
The road I traveled today
I took several pictures today of the trees, the clouds, and the road. Hope you find this one pleasing.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
4
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the clouds.
August 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a great looking sky.
August 1st, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
August 1st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This one's beautiful- especially the clouds!
August 2nd, 2024
