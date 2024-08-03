Previous
Another picture from the road by joansmor
Another picture from the road

I took several pictures when I was out on Thursday which I rather like, Hope I don't bore you.
Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mark St Clair ace
Gorgeous!
August 3rd, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
Blue sky, puffy clouds -- love it.
August 3rd, 2024  
