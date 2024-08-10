Sign up
Previous
Photo 3911
Fortune's Rock
What a lovely drive I had the other day. Nice to head along the coast to places many tourists don't know about.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Tags
rock
,
fortune's
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
August 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a tranquil scene !
August 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene.
August 10th, 2024
