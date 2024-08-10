Previous
Fortune's Rock by joansmor
Fortune's Rock

What a lovely drive I had the other day. Nice to head along the coast to places many tourists don't know about.
Joan Robillard

Beverley ace
Beautiful
August 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a tranquil scene !
August 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene.
August 10th, 2024  
