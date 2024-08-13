Sign up
Previous
Photo 3914
The canadian geese love this pond
I passed this place on my way to work and sometimes there are dozens of geese on this lawn.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4399
photos
189
followers
107
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3914
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th August 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
farm
winghong_ho
A lovely place for taking photos.
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
