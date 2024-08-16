Previous
A bit of fog by joansmor
Photo 3917

A bit of fog

Thanks for getting my Tiny Island picture on TT.
The fog was clearing out when I left to get my car serviced this morning but enough was on the lake to make a pretty good BW.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very peaceful scene! I like those reflections.
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise