Previous
Photo 3918
A place to sit and watch the tides come and go.
I am always taking pictures of chairs that have lovely views.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Tags
chairs
Linda Godwin
Perfect place, perfect scene!
August 17th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
August 17th, 2024
