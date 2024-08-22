Sign up
Photo 3923
Third Place
I entered the picture of my Great grandniece's dog (Zerro). Not bad considering I just started in October of 2023.
22nd August 2024
Joan Robillard
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags
ace
Wow! Congratulations, Joan!
August 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super!! Congratulations!!
August 22nd, 2024
