Third Place by joansmor
Third Place

I entered the picture of my Great grandniece's dog (Zerro). Not bad considering I just started in October of 2023.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Joan Robillard

11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
Wow! Congratulations, Joan!
August 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super!! Congratulations!!
August 22nd, 2024  
