Photo 3926
Cute one month calf
Another picture from the fair. Going in a few minutes to pick up my drawings. When I get home I won't feel like posting.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
calf
gloria jones
ace
What a sweet photo!
August 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How cute !
August 25th, 2024
