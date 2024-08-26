Previous
Rose Mallow by joansmor
Photo 3927

Rose Mallow

These are swamp Hibiscus. The last thing to bloom in my small garden. Each blossom lasts about a day. But they are big an gorgeous.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Beryl Lloyd ace
So gorgeous ,
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a beauty!
August 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb flower
August 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
August 26th, 2024  
