Photo 3954
the leaves are turning
A picture taken at Cape Porpoise.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4439
photos
188
followers
106
following
1083% complete
View this month »
3954
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
17th September 2024 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely view!
September 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Many shades of autumn colors
September 23rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gosh that’s pretty!
September 23rd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So pretty, Joan.
September 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super reflections and fall colors
September 23rd, 2024
