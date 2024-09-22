Previous
the leaves are turning by joansmor
Photo 3954

the leaves are turning

A picture taken at Cape Porpoise.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1083% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely view!
September 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Many shades of autumn colors
September 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gosh that’s pretty!
September 23rd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So pretty, Joan.
September 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Super reflections and fall colors
September 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise